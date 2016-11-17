BRIEF-Sastasundar Ventures says SHBL and co executes share subscription agreement
* SHBL and co executes share subscription agreement with Pohto Pharma Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rsH7eI) Further company coverage:
Nov 17 Itau Unibanco Holding SA :
* Brazil's Itau Unibanco says Corpbanca likely to have relevant impact in Itaú's earnings from 2018 - Chief Executive Officer Roberto Setubal
* Brazil's Itau Unibanco says provisions for defaults likely to drop in 2017 - CEO
* Brazil's Itau Unibanco says to decide what to do with excess capital once future Basel rules clear - CEO
* Brazil's Itau Unibanco says may revise dividend policy depending once capital needs are clear - CEO Further company coverage: (Reporting by Aluisio Alves)
* Asx alert-open letter to shareholders on major bank tax-nab.ax