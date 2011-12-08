BRIEF-TCG BDC Inc says it priced its IPO of 9 million shares of common stock at $18.50 per share
MADRID Dec 8 Spain's Santander said on Thursday its capital shortfall as estimated by the European Banking Authority was 1.329 billion euros. (Reporting by Martin Roberts; editing by Elisabeth O'Leary)
June 13 U.S. credit card losses are likely to rise at JPMorgan Chase & Co and across the industry, Gordon Smith, head of the bank's consumer businesses, said at a conference on Tuesday.