MADRID Jan 31 Spanish builder Sacyr and Mexican state oil company Pemex said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday they had formally ended a shareholders' pact in Spanish oil and gas firm Repsol.

When it was originally signed last year, the pact gave Sacyr and Pemex control of almost 30 percent in Repsol, but Sacyr had to sell 10 percent back to Repsol on Dec. 21 to help refinance its debt. (Reporting By Martin Roberts; Editing by Fiona Ortiz)