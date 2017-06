MADRID Dec 30 Spain's incoming centre-right government on Friday estimated the public deficit for 2011 would come in at 8 percent of gross domestic product, which compares with an official target of 6.0 percent.

In its first decrees since winning a comfortable majority in Nov. 20 elections, Deputy Prime Minister Soraya Saenz said the government would freeze civil servants' pay as a foretaste of austerity measures it has pledged to convince investors it can get its public finances in order.