DIARY-Top Economic Events to May 31
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
MADRID Nov 25 Spain will issue between 3.5 billion and 4.5 billion euros ($4.73 billion-$6.09 billion) in 3-month and 9-month T-bills on Tuesday, the Treasury said on Monday.
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $75 million - sec filing Source text - (http://bit.ly/2pgpRZi) Further company coverage: