UPDATE 1-Japan's Abe cautions against Brexit regulation cliff edge
* Japanese companies are major investors in the UK (Adds quotes and detail)
MADRID Feb 17 Spain said on Monday it aimed to raise between 7.5 billion euros and 9.5 billion euros ($10.3 billion-$13 billion) through a T-bill auction on Tuesday and a triple-bond auction on Thursday.
On Tuesday, the Treasury will target between 3.5 billion and 4.5 billion euros in the sale of 6- and 12-month T-bills, while on Thursday it will auction between 4 billion and 5 billion euros in 5-year, 10-year and 30-year bonds.
The bonds include one due April 30, 2019, with a 2.75 percent coupon, one due April 30, 2024, with a 3.8 percent coupon and one due October 31, 2044, with a 5.15 percent coupon.
* Japanese companies are major investors in the UK (Adds quotes and detail)
LONDON, April 29 Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said that if the United Kingdom left the European Union with an abrupt change of rules for businesses then it could cause confusion for international firms.