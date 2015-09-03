BRIEF-PATRIOT NATIONAL BANCORP Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.44
* QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME DECREASED BY $343,000, OR 6%, AS COMPARED TO 4TH QUARTER OF 2016
Sept 3 Bankinter
* Says sees 320 million euro ($361 million) negative impact on capital from Portugal purchase
* Bankinter said on Wednesday it would buy part of Barclays Portuguese banking business for 100 mln euros Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8862 euros) (Reporting by Adrian Croft)
* QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME DECREASED BY $343,000, OR 6%, AS COMPARED TO 4TH QUARTER OF 2016
* Regulator says positive that capital invested in banks (Updates with full quote, background)