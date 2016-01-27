BRIEF-CA Immo Q1 funds from operations top expectations
* FFO I per share increased by more than 16% to eur 0.25 (2016: eur 0.22 per share)
Jan 27 Realia Business :
* Inversora Carso, investment vehicle of Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim, offered on Wednesday 0.8 euros ($0.9) per share for the shares in Spain's Realia Business it does not already own.
* The offer is at a 17.6 percent premium to Wednesday's closing price, according to a Reuters calculation. Carso already owns 30.5 percent of Realia Business.
* Carso is also the main shareholder of builder FCC which itself owns 36.9 percent of Realia Business.
MOSCOW, May 23 The Russian Finance Ministry said on Tuesday it has appointed VTB Capital as an organiser for its sovereign Eurobond issue to be placed later this year.