BRIEF-Fox News names Marianne Gambelli president of advertising sales
Sept 7 Indra Sistemas SA :
* Says it has won a contract worth 4.2 million euros ($4.7 million) to implement its ticketing technology for a trolley line in the Algerian city of Setif Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8958 euros) (Reporting by Madrid Newsroom)
LONDON, May 8 A woman who accused former Fox News presenter Bill O'Reilly of sexual harassment in the United States called on Britain on Monday to block Fox's owner Rupert Murdoch from taking full control of Britain's pay-TV group Sky .