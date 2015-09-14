BRIEF-RBS says completed pricing of $3 billion senior notes
* Completed pricing of its $1,500,000,000 aggregate principal amount of floating rate notes due 2023
Sept 14 Bank of Spain:
* Says Spanish banks borrowed 138 billion euros ($156 billion)from the European Central Bank in August, down from 139.8 billion euros in July Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/172fMBC] ($1 = 0.8823 euros) (Reporting by Madrid Newsroom)
* Completed pricing of its $1,500,000,000 aggregate principal amount of floating rate notes due 2023
* Says it plans to issue shares and pay cash of 391,543,580 yuan, to buy wholesale market and cold chain logistics center for 1.19 billion yuan