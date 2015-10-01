BRIEF-West international gets SEK 6 million order
* TO DELIEVER IN Q2 AND Q3 2017 TO MAX HAMBURGER RESTURANTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Oct 1 Orange Sa
* Says to name Laurent Paillassot as new chief executive in Spain
* Says former Spain CEO Jean Marc Vignolles to take on new role as chief operating officer for Africa, Middle East and Asia within Orange group
* Says changes to take place from next March 1, 2016 once Jazztel integration is completed Further company coverage: (Reporting by madrid.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* TO DELIEVER IN Q2 AND Q3 2017 TO MAX HAMBURGER RESTURANTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it appointed Hideaki Funakoshi as new president to succeed current president Tetsuhiro Maeda