German stocks - Factors to watch on May 8
FRANKFURT, May 8 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Monday:
Oct 27 Distribuidora Internacional De Alimentacion SA :
* Says adjusted net profit fell to 165 million euros ($182 million) in the first nine months of the year from 173 million euros a year earlier. Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/1Mop4eV] Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9043 euros) (Reporting by Madrid Newsroom)
FRANKFURT, May 8 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Monday:
DUBAI, May 8 A slight recovery in oil prices and an overall positive mood in global shares following the outcome of the French election may help lift major stock markets in the Gulf on Monday after they fell 1 percent or more in the previous session.