BRIEF-Bluecart raises $10.1 mln in equity financing
* Bluecart Inc files to say it raised $10.1 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2q8qzbQ)
Oct 6 Spain's Santander
* Says has activated security protocol at Madrid headquarters in Boadilla del Monte after receiving suspicious envelopes containing white powder
* Says suspicious envelopes were addressed to members of Santander's management team
* Says specialist units of Spanish Civil Guard police alerted, envelopes being analised
* Says none of the 12 employees who handled the envelopes were displaying any suspicious symptoms Further company coverage: (Reporting by madrid.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Bluecart Inc files to say it raised $10.1 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2q8qzbQ)
May 5 Home Capital Group Inc on Friday named Alan Hibben to its board, replacing Gerald Soloway, one of the founders of the mortgage lending company, who announced last month he planned to retire.