BRIEF-West international gets SEK 6 million order
* TO DELIEVER IN Q2 AND Q3 2017 TO MAX HAMBURGER RESTURANTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Oct 1 Indra Sistemas
* Says names Javier Lazaro Rodriguez as new chief financial officer
* Says Lazaro replaces Juan Carlos Baena
* Says the change will be effective in the next weeks Further company coverage: (Madrid Newsroom)
* TO DELIEVER IN Q2 AND Q3 2017 TO MAX HAMBURGER RESTURANTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it appointed Hideaki Funakoshi as new president to succeed current president Tetsuhiro Maeda