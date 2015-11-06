Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 2
ZURICH, May 2 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:
Nov 6 Spain's Telefonica :
* Says base case scenario on sale of British business O2 to Hutchison Whampoa is that it will be receive the green light of European anti-trust authorities, with remedies
* Says it is too early to say if sales in Spanish domestic market will be positive year-on-year at end-2015 Further company coverage: (Madrid Newsroom)
ZURICH, May 2 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:
* Says unit acquires 1.1 billion shares in China Display Optoelectronics Technology Holdings Ltd for about HK$984 million ($126.48 million)