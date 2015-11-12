BRIEF-Genpact acquires BrightClaim and their associated co National Vendor
* Genpact adds deep insurance end-to-end claims management expertise with acquisition of BrightClaim
Nov 12 Spain's FCC
* Says still analyzing whether to buy into Realia's announced capital increase
* Says talks over refinancing "tranche b" debt are at advanced stage, going positively
* Says to back any potential capital increase at Cementos Portland in line with its current stake
* Says no time frame yet on any potential capital increase but amount likely to be between 400 million euros and 600 million euros ($428-642 million). Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9342 euros) (Madrid Newsroom)
* Genpact adds deep insurance end-to-end claims management expertise with acquisition of BrightClaim
WASHINGTON, May 3 A former accountant at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is expected to settle parallel criminal and civil charges, after he was caught illegally trading options while working at the agency, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter.