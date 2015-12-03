Facebook profit surges 76.6 pct as ad sales jump
May 3 Facebook Inc reported a 76.6 percent surge in quarterly profit on Wednesday, fueled by robust growth in its mobile ad business.
Dec 3 Britain's Vodafone and France's Orange
* To pay up to 330 million euros ($360.59 million) between them for the rights to screen Spanish soccer matches in bars, restaurants and other public spaces, Spain's La Liga soccer league said in a statement on Thursday
* Package gives Vodafone, Orange rights to screenings of first division, second division and King's Cup games in public spaces
* Vodafone says in a statement that the two companies have agreed to sub-contract some of the rights to other firms Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9152 euros) (Reporting by madrid.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
May 3 Electric-car maker Tesla Inc reported quarterly revenue that more than doubled, driven by record deliveries of its Model X sports utility vehicles and Model S sedans.