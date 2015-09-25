Sept 25 Abengoa Sa

* Says to propose to shareholders a capital reduction of 90 million euros, without any return to shareholders, then a 650 million euro capital increase

* The move is a technical one, Abengoa said, to give flexibility to the issue process

* The price of the capital increase and the number of A and B shares to be issued has yet to be determined