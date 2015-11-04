BRIEF-Bio Gate says Chairman of Supervisory Board Knud Klingler to resign
* Chairman of supervisory board Knud Klingler to resign from supervisory board with effect as of the end of the AGM
Nov 4 Spain's Grifols :
* Says nine month net profit was 401.6 million euros ($439.1 million) versus a forecast of 397 million euro in a Reuters poll
* Says nine month earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was 856.8 million euros compared to a forecast of 845 million euros in a Reuters poll Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/1MbH330] Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9147 euros) (Reporting by Madrid Newsroom)
* SENOMYX INC says two proxy advisory firms recommend Senomyx shareholders support co's nominees to board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: