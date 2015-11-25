AstraZeneca's asthma drug fails in study
May 10 Drugmaker AstraZeneca Plc said its asthma drug failed to meet the main goal of significantly reducing the annual asthma exacerbation rate in a late-stage study.
Nov 25 Spain's Industry Ministry:
* Says that Volkswagen has reiterated that it plans to stick to its original investment plan in the country of 4.2 billion euros ($4.4 billion) from 2015 to 2019 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9438 euros) (Reporting by Madrid Newsroom)
May 10 Drugmaker AstraZeneca Plc said its asthma drug failed to meet the main goal of significantly reducing the annual asthma exacerbation rate in a late-stage study.
JERUSALEM, May 10 Wix.com, which helps small businesses build and operate websites, reported on Wednesday a jump in revenue and a narrower loss for the first quarter, and raised its outlook for 2017.