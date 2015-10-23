BRIEF-Hennessy Advisors to acquire the Rainier U.S. Equity Funds
* Hennessy Advisors, Inc. to acquire the Rainier U.S. Equity Funds
Oct 23 Caixabank SA
* CEO Gonzalo Gortazar says at news conference that pressure on margins in Spain could lead to another phase of consolidation in the banking sector
* Says Caixabank focused on organic growth
* Says cost of measure to eliminate floor clauses in Caixabank's mortgages to be 220 million euros ($244.33 million) on an annualised basis
* Says 80 percent of that cost has already been reflected in results Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9004 euros) (Reporting by madrid.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Corporate Office Properties Trust says declared a quarterly dividend of $0.275 per common share of beneficial interest for Q2 of 2017