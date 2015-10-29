BRIEF-Merlin Properties Q1 net result up 47.1 pct
* SAID ON THURSDAY Q1 GROSS RENTAL INCOME 115.3 MLN EUROS VS 76.8 MLN EUROS YR AGO
Oct 29 Spain's Santander CEO Jose Antonio Alvarez:
* Says he saw only a limited impact from Volkswagen emissions scandal on the bank's auto financing units
* Says that, while 65-70 percent of Santander's consumer financing business in Europe was car financing, the lender has agreement to work with Peugeot's PSA and not other manufacturers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Madrid Newsroom)
* Q1 REVENUE EUR 208.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 209.2 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9199 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)