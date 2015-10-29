Oct 29 Banco Santander SA CEO Jose Antonio Alvarez:

* Says expects to meet fully-loaded core capital target of 10 percent by end 2015

* Santander's core capital ratio under the strictest "fully-loaded" criteria rose to 9.85 percent of risk-adjusted assets by the end of September from 9.83 percent in June Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Madrid Newsroom)