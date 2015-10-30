BRIEF-NP3 Fastigheter elects Anders Nilsson as new Chairman
May 3 NP3 FASTIGHETER AB: * SAID ON TUESDAY ELECTED ANDERS NILSSON AS NEW CHAIRMAN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Oct 30 Banco Popular Espanol SA Chief Executive Francisco Gomez Martin:
* Says the bank is studying the creation of a "bad bank" with its real estate assets, though it is only in the early stages of analyzing the project and it won't happen in the short term
* Says the bank is confident it will meet its target to sell real estate assets for 2 billion euros ($2.20 billion) in 2015
* Says has no short term plans to remove minimum interest rate clauses from mortgages it has granted Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9092 euros) (Reporting by Madrid Newsroom)
* AEG WILL BE NEW OPERATOR AT FRIENDS ARENA IN SOLNA, JUST OUTSIDE STOCKHOLM CITY CENTRE