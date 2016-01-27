Jan 27 Banco Santander SA Chairman Ana Botin:

* Says on conference call with analysts on track to reach capital ratio targets by building them up organically

* "I want to stress we do not need and we're not going to raise capital and we're not planning to sell assets," Botin said after she was asked about how the bank will further grow capital ratios