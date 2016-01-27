BRIEF-Freddie Mac announces pricing of $237.5 mln multifamily small balance loan securitization
* Freddie Mac announces pricing of $237.5 million multifamily small balance loan securitization
Jan 27 Banco Santander SA Chairman Ana Botin:
* Says on conference call with analysts on track to reach capital ratio targets by building them up organically
* "I want to stress we do not need and we're not going to raise capital and we're not planning to sell assets," Botin said after she was asked about how the bank will further grow capital ratios Further company coverage: (Reporting by madrid.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Freddie Mac announces pricing of $237.5 million multifamily small balance loan securitization
RABAT, May 23 The first Islamic bank in Morocco, Umnia Bank, has opened its doors five months after the country's central bank approved requests to open Islamic financial institutions.