BRIEF-Remco Tourism Villages Construction Q1 standalone loss narrows
* Q1 standalone net loss EGP 22.4 million versus loss of EGP 24.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2rfLMOy) Further company coverage:
Jan 29 Caixabank SA CEO Gonzalo Gortazar:
* Says lender could bring in another early retirement plan for staff this year
* Says "One of the decisions (we) may or may not take (this year) is to early retire more people." Further company coverage: (Reporting by Madrid Newsroom)
* Q1 standalone net loss EGP 22.4 million versus loss of EGP 24.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2rfLMOy) Further company coverage:
* Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qjCT6m) Further company coverage: