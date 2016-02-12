BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Feb 12 Bank of Spain
* Says Spanish banks borrowed 133 billion euros ($150 billion)from the European Central Bank in January, unchanged from a month earlier Source text for Eikon: [goo.gl/ajnFu6] ($1 = 0.8872 euros) (Reporting by madrid.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing