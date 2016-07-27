BRIEF-Ellen Q1 net sales SEK 2.3 million
* Q1 NET SALES SEK 2.3 MILLION , DOWN SEK 0.7 MILLION FROM Q1 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
July 27 Distribuidora Internacional De Alimentacion Sa
* Says to enter Paraguay with another commercial partner Further company coverage: (Reporting by madrid.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Says AJU Savings Bank cuts stake in the co by selling 52,757 shares of the co