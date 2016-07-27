BRIEF-Ellen Q1 net sales SEK 2.3 million
* Q1 NET SALES SEK 2.3 MILLION , DOWN SEK 0.7 MILLION FROM Q1 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
July 27 Distribuidora Internacional De Alimentacion SA CEO Ricardo Curras:
* Says he expects positive like-for-like sales in Spain and Portugal in the second half of 2016
* Says: "Our priority this year is top-line growth. We're convinced that we can see positive like-for-like in Iberia in the second half of the year." Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Madrid Newsroom)
* Q1 NET SALES SEK 2.3 MILLION , DOWN SEK 0.7 MILLION FROM Q1 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says AJU Savings Bank cuts stake in the co by selling 52,757 shares of the co