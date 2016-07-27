July 27 Distribuidora Internacional De Alimentacion SA CEO Ricardo Curras:

* Says he expects positive like-for-like sales in Spain and Portugal in the second half of 2016

* Says: "Our priority this year is top-line growth. We're convinced that we can see positive like-for-like in Iberia in the second half of the year." Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Madrid Newsroom)