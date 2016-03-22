BRIEF-Stratasys reports Q1 loss per share $0.26
* Q1 revenue $163.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $162.5 million
March 22 Spain's Cellnex Telecom SA :
* Made joint offer with Italian infrastructure fund F2i for a stake in Telecom Italia's tower unit INWIT at 4.9 euros ($5.50) a share, two sources close to the matter said on Tuesday. Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8916 euros) (Reporting by Milan and Madrid newsroom)
* Q1 revenue $163.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $162.5 million
* FY 2016 TURNOVER EUR 40.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 37.0 MILLION YEAR AGO