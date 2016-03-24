BRIEF-Founders Advantage Capital provides update
* Founders Advantage Capital Corp provides update and increases 2017 guidance
March 24 Spain's Caixabank
* Says has failed to reach a deal with Isabel dos Santos' Santoro Finance vehicle to buy stake in Portugal's BPI
* Says will keep working with BPI to find a solution to risks linked to BPI's Angolan unit BFA Further company coverage: (Madrid Newsroom)
* Founders Advantage Capital Corp provides update and increases 2017 guidance
* Financial Institutions Inc announces withdrawal of common stock offering