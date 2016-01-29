BRIEF-Remco Tourism Villages Construction Q1 standalone loss narrows
* Q1 standalone net loss EGP 22.4 million versus loss of EGP 24.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2rfLMOy) Further company coverage:
Jan 29 Spain's Caixabank :
* CEO Gonzalo Gortazar says at news conference that provisions made by oil group Repsol because of falling oil prices has had a 324 million-euro ($353.00 million) impact on its revenues from industrial stakes
* Caixabank has a 12.14 percent stake in Repsol
* Repsol announced on Wednesday it was taking a 2.9 billion-euro writedown due to weak oil and gas prices
* Caixabank posted a net loss of 182 million euros in the fourth quarter of 2015 earlier on Friday Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9181 euros) (Reporting by Madrid Newsroom)
* Q1 standalone net loss EGP 22.4 million versus loss of EGP 24.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2rfLMOy) Further company coverage:
* Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qjCT6m) Further company coverage: