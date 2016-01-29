Jan 29 Spain's Caixabank :

* CEO Gonzalo Gortazar says at news conference that provisions made by oil group Repsol because of falling oil prices has had a 324 million-euro ($353.00 million) impact on its revenues from industrial stakes

* Caixabank has a 12.14 percent stake in Repsol

* Repsol announced on Wednesday it was taking a 2.9 billion-euro writedown due to weak oil and gas prices

* Caixabank posted a net loss of 182 million euros in the fourth quarter of 2015 earlier on Friday Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9181 euros) (Reporting by Madrid Newsroom)