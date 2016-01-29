Jan 29 Spain's Caixabank Chairman Isidro Faine:

* Says the bank is open to reaching deals with partners over stake in BPI

* "It's true that we must resolve our differences with our partners, but we are open to reach an accord with them...while our intention is to remain in Portugal."

* Caixabank holds a 44.1 percent stake in BPI Further company coverage: (Reporting by Madrid Newsroom)