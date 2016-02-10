BRIEF-OneSavings Bank announces final terms of capital issue
* Final terms of its issue of 60 mln stg fixed rate resetting perpetual subordinated contingent convertible securities
Feb 10 Spain's Mapfre SA Chairman Antonio Huertas:
* Says will not meet 2016 revenue target of 30 billion euros ($33.8 billion) due to extraordinary factors out of the company's control including Venezuela's currency devaluation and low interest rates Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8887 euros) (Reporting by Madrid Newsroom)
* Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc - expects to record a gain of approximately $6.6 million on sale of Westbrook Outlet Center during q2 of 2017