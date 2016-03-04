Fitch Affirms Multibank at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MONTERREY, May 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Multibank,
Inc.'s
(Multibank) Long- and Short-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs)
at 'BBB-'/'F3'. The Viability Rating (VR) was affirmed at
'bbb-'. The Rating
Outlook on the long-term ratings is Stable. A full list of
rating actions
follows at the end of this press release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, VR, AND NATIONAL RATINGS
Multibank's IDRs and National ratings are driv