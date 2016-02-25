BRIEF-Netsol says misstatements were identified in previous financial statements
* Netsol -during preparation of form 10-q for nine months ended march 31, 2017, misstatements were identified in previous financial statements
Feb 25 Mediaset Espana Comunicacion Sa
* Mediaset Espana says expects stable costs of around 760 million euros ($837 million) in 2016. Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9080 euros) (Reporting By Robert Hetz; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)
* Jabil Circuit Inc - intends to change its name to 'Jabil Inc' effective June 5, 2017 Source text (http://bit.ly/2qIBjg1) Further company coverage: