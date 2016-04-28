BRIEF-Vostok Emerging Finance Q1 net profit at $7.1 million
* NET ASSET VALUE WAS $151.5 MILLION AS AT MARCH 31, 2017 (DECEMBER 31, 2016: $144.3 MILLION)
April 28 Banco Popular :
* Says purchase of Barclaycard consumer payments business in Portugal and Spain by part-owned Spanish online bank Bancopopular-e to have impact of 235 million euros ($266 million) or 29 basis points on fully-loaded core tier 1 capital ratio. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8827 euros) (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Jesus Aguado)
May 17 Property developer British Land said it had reduced the amount of space it was building without secured tenants to below 4 percent, adding that its London office tenants were taking longer to make decisions to take up space.