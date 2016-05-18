BRIEF-Global Medical Reit provides acquisition update
* Global Medical Reit Inc - deal for an aggregate purchase price of $26 million
May 18 Bank Of Spain:
* Says Spanish bank non-performing loans stood at 10.0 percent of total credit in March, marginally down from 10.1 percent in February.
* Says bad loans fell to 129.2 billion euros ($145.5 billion), continuing a 17-month downward trajectory, while total credit dropped to 1.30 trillion euros. Further company coverage: [here ] ($1 = 0.8878 euros) (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Jesus Aguado)
DUBAI, May 23 Bahrain's Al Baraka Banking Group has set the final price guidance for its planned U.S. dollar-denominated sukuk issue at 7.9 percent, with the Islamic paper expected to price in the range of 2.5 basis points above or below that figure, a document issued by one of the lead banks showed on Tuesday.