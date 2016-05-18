May 18 Bank Of Spain:

* Says Spanish bank non-performing loans stood at 10.0 percent of total credit in March, marginally down from 10.1 percent in February.

* Says bad loans fell to 129.2 billion euros ($145.5 billion), continuing a 17-month downward trajectory, while total credit dropped to 1.30 trillion euros. Further company coverage: [here ] ($1 = 0.8878 euros) (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Jesus Aguado)