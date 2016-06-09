June 9 Applus Services SA
* Credit Suisse says prices share placement in Spanish
testing and certification company Applus+ at 7.85 euros per
share, a discount of around 2 percent to Thursday's closing
price, to raise a total of 142.6 million euros ($161.4 million).
* The investment bank earlier said it was placing 18 million
shares on behalf of Carlyle investment vehicle Azul
Holding, around 14 percent of the company's share capital.
* Azul Holding will have no shares in the company following
the placement, the bank said.
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8837 euros)
(Reporting By Sonya Dowsett; editing by Rodrigo de Miguel)