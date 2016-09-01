Sept 1 Spanish vehicle manufacturers' association Anfac:

* Says Spain new car sales rise 14.6 percent year-on-year in August, with 64,089 cars registered compared to 55,921 from the same month a year ago

* Says new car registrations rose 11.3 percent in the January to August period, to 794,629 this year versus 714,066 in the same period in 2015 (Reporting by Madrid Newsroom)