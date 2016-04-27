April 27 Banco Santander SA :

* CEO of Spain's Santander Jose Antonio Alvarez said on Wednesday the bank was not planning any disposal in the US

* "If you are not able to pass the CAGR (health check) in the US you cannot do capital actions, that means any kind of capital actions, including acquiring other banks, and the capacity to dispose is not on our mind," he said during a conference call with analysts.

* The CEO also said the US business was strategic and that the bank was addressing regulatory issues.