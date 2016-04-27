April 27 Banco Santander Sa

* CEO of Spain's Santander Jose Antonio Alvarez said expects cost savings of 100 million euros a year in Spain after branch closures.

* "We expect to review the cost base in absolute terms. The reduction in costs will be in the region of a 100 million (euros) per year," Alvarez said after being asked during the conference call on the potential cost savings from 450 branch closures in Spain. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Madrid Newsroom)