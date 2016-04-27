BRIEF-Westpac Banking Corp comments on impact of new major bank tax on co
* updated market on new major bank budget deficit repair levy ('levy') announced in 2017 federal budget
April 27 Banco Santander Sa
* CFO of Spain's Banco Santander José García Cantera said on Wednesday the bank sticks to its plan to issue between 4 billion euros to 4.5 billion euros in AT-1 bonds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Madrid Newsroom)
SEOUL, May 22 A South Korean retail giant has shelved controversial expansion plans, while a large bank made hundreds of contract jobs permanent after President Moon Jae-in took office vowing to reform the family-run conglomerates that dominate the economy.