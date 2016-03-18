MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi basks in Trump glow, most of region moves little
* Deals with U.S. firms, Trump visit buoys sentiment in Saudi
March 18 Spain's Banco Santander Chairwoman Ana Botin:
* Says there is still plenty of work to be done by the Santander Consumer unit in the United States
* Says she hopes Britain will remain in the European Union Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Madrid Newsroom)
* Deals with U.S. firms, Trump visit buoys sentiment in Saudi
ZURICH, May 21 Agreement on a European tax on financial transactions is within reach as more countries sign up for the plan and the new French government gives it a final review, Austrian Finance Minister Hans Joerg Schelling said on Sunday.