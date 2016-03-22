BRIEF-Enpro Industries announces bankruptcy court approval of subsidiaries’ joint reorganization plan
March 22 Spain's Abengoa :
* Says its creditors have agreed to inject 137 million euros ($154 million) into the company to cover business needs Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/1VzzfQg] Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8917 euros) (Reporting by Madrid Newsroom)
NEW YORK, May 15 Debt-laden Puerto Rico announced on Monday that the Government Development Bank, once the primary fiscal agent for the U.S. territory, has reached a liquidation deal with its creditors, avoiding a protracted bankruptcy.