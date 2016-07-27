China's money rates mixed, c.bank cash injections ease liquidity stress
SHANGHAI, May 19 China's primary money rates
were mixed for the week, as a central bank-led net cash
injection offset some of the liquidity pressure caused by
corporate tax payments.
The volume-weighted average rate of the benchmark seven-day
repo traded in the interbank market, considered
the best indicator of general liquidity in China, was 2.8432
percent on Friday afternoon, nearly five basis points lower than
the previous week's closing average rate.
Traders said ove