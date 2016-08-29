RPT-Bitcoin's murkier rivals line up to displace it as cybercriminals' favourite
* Bitcoin's size accounts for popularity among cybercriminals
Aug 29 Spain's Treasury:
* Says it plans to issue up to 4.5 billion euros in bonds on Thursday maturing in 2019, 2026 and 2046.
* Says it will also issue an inflation-linked paper due 2030 of up to 750 million euros Source text for Eikon: (Reporting by Madrid Newsroom)
* Bitcoin's size accounts for popularity among cybercriminals
* Hellman & Friedman has rival offer worth as much as A$2.87 bln