BRIEF-United Credit Systems recommends 2016 dividend of RUB 17.71 per share
* SAYS RECOMMENDS 2016 DIVIDEND OF RUB 17.71 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon:
Aug 12 Bank of Spain:
* Says Spanish banks borrowed 137 billion euros ($152.67 billion) from the European Central Bank in July, up from 127 billion euros in June ($1 = 0.8973 euros) (Reporting by madrid.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
STOCKHOLM, May 19 Nordea the Nordic region's biggest bank has decided to move its headquarters from Sweden with the board set to take a formal decision on May 30, daily Svenska Dagbladet said on Friday, citing sources.