BRIEF-Thinkingdom Media Group to pay annual cash div as 3.6 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 3.6 yuan(pre-tax) per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
Sept 5 CEO Vittorio Colao of Vodafone Group :
* Says will take a decision on IPO of its Indian unit by the end of the year, nothing decided yet
* "We are getting ready for the IPO in India and we will make a decision before the end of the year," he told reporters at a conference in Santander. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Madrid newsroom)
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 3.6 yuan(pre-tax) per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
* Says subex americas inc repaid principal amount of loans availed by it worth up to $12 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: