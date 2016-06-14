COLUMN-Hedge funds shuffle positions as OPEC decision nears: Kemp
LONDON, May 22 Hedge funds have started to rebuild bullish long positions in crude oil as OPEC prepares to extend its production cuts for an additional nine months.
June 14 Bank of Spain:
* Says Spanish banks borrowed 127 billion euros ($143 billion) from the European Central Bank in May, down from 130 billion euros a month earlier. Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/172fMBC] ($1 = 0.8890 euros) (Reporting by Madrid Newsroom)
LONDON, May 22 Hedge funds have started to rebuild bullish long positions in crude oil as OPEC prepares to extend its production cuts for an additional nine months.
* Refers to news article entitled "china bank woos rcbc for merger talks" posted in philippine star (internet edition) on may 21